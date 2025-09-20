Chelsea and Liverpool show interest in Micky van de Ven! Tottenham preparing an offer

The 24-year-old defender has caught the eye of several English clubs

Tottenham’s 24-year-old Dutch defender Micky van de Ven has attracted attention from Chelsea and Liverpool.

Details: According to the fan portal The Boy Hotspur, Tottenham’s centre-back Micky van de Ven has become a transfer target for both Chelsea and Liverpool. Both clubs highly rate the Dutchman’s abilities and are eager to secure his signature as soon as possible. The Spurs aren’t standing idly by either: in a bid to keep van de Ven, the club is ready to double his salary and offer a new long-term contract.

This season, van de Ven has played six matches and scored two goals. Transfermarkt values the player at 50 million euros. It’s also worth mentioning that Real Madrid have previously shown interest in him as well.