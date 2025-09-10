RU RU ES ES FR FR
Real Madrid targets Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven

The deal could be finalized during the winter transfer window.
Football news Today, 06:57
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Miki van de Ven as part of Tottenham Hotspur Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Los Blancos are aiming to seriously reinforce their defensive line.

Details: According to Fichajes, Real Madrid has identified 24-year-old Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven as one of their top priorities for the upcoming transfer window.

Notably, Micky van de Ven has leapfrogged other defenders, including Cristian Romero, on Real Madrid’s shortlist of potential signings.

Van de Ven joined Tottenham in 2023 from Wolfsburg for €40 million. Last season, the young Dutchman made 22 appearances for Spurs, providing two assists. The defender has also earned 14 caps for the Netherlands national team.

His current contract with Tottenham runs until 2029, and his transfer value is estimated at €50 million by Transfermarkt.

Reminder: Tottenham does not plan ownership change after Levy's departure

