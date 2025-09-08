Tottenham does not plan ownership change after Levy's departure

A firm stance.

The unexpected dismissal of Daniel Levy as chairman of Tottenham has fueled speculation that it might accelerate a potential sale of the Spurs. However, the club's management has other plans in mind.

Details: According to Sky Sports, PCP International Finance, an investment company led by former Newcastle shareholder Amanda Staveley, made a bid to buy Tottenham, but soon withdrew. The board of directors of the north London club confirmed that they had received an offer from Staveley, as well as from a consortium of investors headed by Roger Kennedy and Wing-Fai Ng through Firehawk Holdings Limited.

However, Tottenham's leadership took a decisive position: the club is not for sale. Under takeover regulations, these companies will not be able to submit another bid to buy a Premier League club for the next six months.

Recall: It was previously reported that Middle Eastern consortiums had also shown interest in Tottenham, but as we can see, so far this interest has not materialized into a concrete offer.