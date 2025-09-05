Levy was dismissed from Tottenham despite claims of a voluntary resignation

Behind-the-scenes details of the high-profile sacking revealed.

On the evening of Thursday, September 4, the football world was rocked by news of the departure of Tottenham's long-serving chairman Daniel Levy. However, it has since emerged that the split did not occur exactly as officially presented.

Details: Official statements announced that Levy had resigned, but talkSPORT sources insist the chairman was actually sacked. The decision is reportedly linked to the club's ambition to achieve greater success on the pitch, despite last season's Europa League triumph.

Levy remains a shareholder in ENIC, the company that owns the club, but he will no longer be involved in the day-to-day running of Tottenham. It is believed that his departure could open the door for a club transformation if he opts to sell his stake. Currently, the club is an extremely attractive proposition for investors from the United States and the Middle East, presenting a real opportunity for change.

Recall: During Levy's 24-year tenure, Tottenham secured just two trophies: the League Cup in 2008 and the Europa League 17 years later.