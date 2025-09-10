RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Basketball Germany vs Slovenia. Prediction and bet for the match on September 10, 2025

Germany vs Slovenia. Prediction and bet for the match on September 10, 2025

Manuel Chávez Dailysports's expert
Germany vs Slovenia prediction Photo: https://www.eurohoops.net/ Author unknown
Germany Germany
EuroBasket Today, 14:00
Riga, Xiaomi Arena
Slovenia Slovenia
Prediction on game Total over 178,5
Odds: 1.81
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On September 10, all EuroBasket semifinalists will be determined, and one of the key matchups will see Germany take on Slovenia. Here’s my take on the best bet for this upcoming clash.

Germany

The Germans have been a powerhouse throughout this tournament, only once winning by less than a 20-point margin—when they defeated Lithuania in the group stage, 107-88. Germany kicked off EuroBasket with a convincing victory over Montenegro, 106-76, followed by a dominant performance against Sweden, 105-83. They thoroughly dismantled Great Britain, 120-57, and wrapped up the group stage by handling Finland, 91-61.

Securing the top spot in their group, the team faced Portugal in the playoffs and cruised to an 85-58 win. So far, no one has found a recipe for beating Germany; they play with discipline and confidence, boasting a blend of experienced NBA and European club players.

Slovenia

For Slovenia, this tournament hasn’t been as smooth sailing as it has been for their upcoming opponents. The team actually opened with two losses, first falling to Poland 95-105, then to France 95-103. On the brink of an early exit, Slovenia turned things around, first defeating Belgium 86-69, then Iceland 87-79. In the final group stage battle, they overcame Israel 106-96.

Three wins in five games were enough for Slovenia to clinch third place in the group and a playoff spot, where they edged out Italy 84-77. The hero was none other than superstar Luka Dončić, who posted a double-double with 42 points and 10 rebounds.

H2H

About a month ago, these teams played two friendly games, and Germany came out on top in both—103-89 and 80-70.

Prediction

On paper, Germany are heavy favorites, but this tournament has already seen so many upsets that a Slovenian win wouldn’t be shocking anymore. While the final score will be the ultimate focus, I’m expecting the teams to put on a show with some entertaining basketball. My bet is on the total going over 178.5 points.

Prediction on game Total over 178,5
Odds: 1.81
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Finland vs Georgia prediction EuroBasket Today, 10:00 Finland vs Georgia. Prediction and bet for the match on September 10, 2025 Finland Odds: 1.8 Georgia Recommended 1xBet
Fluminense vs Bahia prediction Brazil Cup Today, 18:00 Fluminense vs Bahia: Can Fluminense pull off a comeback and reach the Brazil Cup semifinals? Fluminense Odds: 2 Bahia Bet now 1xBet
Connecticut Sun vs Atlanta Dream prediction WNBA Today, 19:00 Connecticut Sun vs Atlanta Dream prediction and H2H — September 11, 2025 Connecticut Sun Odds: 1.5 Atlanta Dream Bet now 1xBet
Corinthians vs Athletico Paranaense prediction Brazil Cup Today, 20:30 Corinthians vs Athletico Paranaense prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 11, 2025 Corinthians Odds: 1.6 Athletico Paranaense Recommended 1xBet
Ipswich vs Sheffield United prediction EFL Championship 12 sep 2025, 15:00 Ipswich Town vs Sheffield United prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — September 12, 2025 Ipswich Odds: 1.5 Sheffield United Bet now Melbet
Cagliari vs Parma Calcio 1913 prediction Serie A Italy 13 sep 2025, 09:00 Cagliari vs Parma: H2H, prediction and probable line-ups — September 13, 2025 Cagliari Odds: 1.65 Parma Calcio 1913 Bet now Mostbet
Mainz 05 vs RB Leipzig prediction Bundesliga Germany 13 sep 2025, 09:30 Mainz vs Leipzig: H2H, prediction and probable line-ups — 13 September 2025 Mainz 05 Odds: 1.75 RB Leipzig Recommended Mostbet
Nice vs Nantes prediction Ligue 1 France 13 sep 2025, 11:00 Nice vs Nantes: H2H, prediction and probable lineups — 13 September 2025 Nice Odds: 1.92 Nantes Bet now Melbet
Bayern Munich vs Hamburger SV prediction Bundesliga Germany 13 sep 2025, 12:30 Bayern vs Hamburg prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 13, 2025 Bayern Munich Odds: 1.59 Hamburger SV Bet now 1xBet
Ceramica Cleopatra vs Smouha SC prediction Premier League Egypt 13 sep 2025, 13:00 Ceramica Cleopatra vs Smouha prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 13 September 2025 Ceramica Cleopatra Odds: 1.68 Smouha SC Recommended Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores