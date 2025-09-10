Prediction on game Total over 178,5 Odds: 1.81 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On September 10, all EuroBasket semifinalists will be determined, and one of the key matchups will see Germany take on Slovenia. Here’s my take on the best bet for this upcoming clash.

Germany

The Germans have been a powerhouse throughout this tournament, only once winning by less than a 20-point margin—when they defeated Lithuania in the group stage, 107-88. Germany kicked off EuroBasket with a convincing victory over Montenegro, 106-76, followed by a dominant performance against Sweden, 105-83. They thoroughly dismantled Great Britain, 120-57, and wrapped up the group stage by handling Finland, 91-61.

Securing the top spot in their group, the team faced Portugal in the playoffs and cruised to an 85-58 win. So far, no one has found a recipe for beating Germany; they play with discipline and confidence, boasting a blend of experienced NBA and European club players.

Slovenia

For Slovenia, this tournament hasn’t been as smooth sailing as it has been for their upcoming opponents. The team actually opened with two losses, first falling to Poland 95-105, then to France 95-103. On the brink of an early exit, Slovenia turned things around, first defeating Belgium 86-69, then Iceland 87-79. In the final group stage battle, they overcame Israel 106-96.

Three wins in five games were enough for Slovenia to clinch third place in the group and a playoff spot, where they edged out Italy 84-77. The hero was none other than superstar Luka Dončić, who posted a double-double with 42 points and 10 rebounds.

H2H

About a month ago, these teams played two friendly games, and Germany came out on top in both—103-89 and 80-70.

Prediction

On paper, Germany are heavy favorites, but this tournament has already seen so many upsets that a Slovenian win wouldn’t be shocking anymore. While the final score will be the ultimate focus, I’m expecting the teams to put on a show with some entertaining basketball. My bet is on the total going over 178.5 points.