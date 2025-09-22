RU RU ES ES FR FR
Udinese vs Palermo prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 23, 2025

Udinese vs Palermo prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 23, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Udinese vs Palermo prediction Photo: https://x.com/Udinese_1896/Author unknownn
Udinese Udinese
Coppa Italia (Round 1/16) 23 sep 2025, 12:30
- : -
Italy,
Palermo Palermo
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
On September 23, 2025, the Coppa Italia round of 32 will feature a clash between Udinese and Palermo. Kick-off is set for 18:30 Central European Time. Let's take a closer look at the teams’ scoring potential for this encounter.

Udinese

Udinese comes into this cup tie against Palermo after a painful 0-3 home defeat to AC Milan in their most recent Serie A fixture. That loss was their first setback of the season, snapping a four-match unbeaten streak across all competitions. Despite the recent stumble, Udinese had a confident start to the league campaign: in the opening three rounds, they went unbeaten, defeating Inter and Pisa and drawing with Verona. The club currently sits seventh in the table with 7 points to their name.

In the Coppa Italia, Udinese also started strong, dispatching Carrarese 2-0 at home. Head-to-head history with Palermo on home soil is quite balanced: over the last five meetings, both teams have claimed two wins each, with one draw. All signs point to a tense battle where the hosts will look to capitalize on their home advantage.

Palermo

Palermo heads into this upcoming cup fixture in excellent form. The team remains undefeated this season, showing impressive performances both in attack and defense. In Serie B, the Sicilians have played four matches, winning three and drawing one, conceding just a single goal. Remarkably, Palermo has kept a clean sheet in their last three outings. This stable start has propelled them to second place in the league table with 10 points.

Palermo also showed character in the Coppa Italia: in the round of 64, they drew 0-0 with Cremonese and advanced after a penalty shootout, once again demonstrating defensive solidity. As for their head-to-heads with Udinese, the most recent meetings date back to the 2016/17 Serie A season, when Udinese won both home and away. Now Palermo has a chance to break that unfortunate trend.

Probable lineups

  • Udinese: Sava, Zemura, Kristensen, Solé, Ehizibue, Karlström, Ekkelenkamp, Sarraga, Atta, Devis, Bravo.
  • Palermo: Joronen, Pierozzi, Bani, Ceccaroni, Gyasi, Serge, Ranocchia, Augello, Palumbo, Brunori, Pohjanpalo.

Interesting facts and head-to-head stats

  • Udinese are unbeaten in 9 of their last 10 matches.
  • Palermo have won 3 of their last 4 matches.
  • 4 of Palermo’s last 5 matches have ended with under 2.5 goals.
  • 4 of the last 5 head-to-head meetings have seen over 2.5 goals scored.
  • Both teams have scored in 8 of the last 9 head-to-head encounters.

Udinese vs Palermo match prediction

Both Udinese and Palermo have started the season brightly and come into this Coppa Italia clash in fighting spirits. Palermo remain undefeated and have shown solid defensive organization, while Udinese suffered their first league defeat last round and will be eager to bounce back in front of their home fans. All signs point to an exciting showdown with both sides pushing for a result. Given that these teams often trade goals in their head-to-heads, expect an open match with goals at both ends. My pick for this match is over 2 total goals at odds of 1.6.

