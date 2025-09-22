Prediction on game Villarreal Total over 1 Odds: 1.5 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

As part of the sixth round of the Spanish La Liga, Sevilla will face Villarreal. The match will take place on Tuesday, September 23, with kick-off scheduled for 21:30 Central European Time. I'm offering a bet focused on the potential for goals in this clash.

Match preview

Sevilla's start to the 2025/26 season has been mixed: 2 wins, 1 draw, and 2 defeats in their first five rounds. The team finds the net regularly (9 goals), but defensive stability is lacking, with 8 goals conceded already.

Notably, both defeats came in the opening two matchdays, after which Sevilla bounced back with away wins over Girona and Alavés and a home draw against Elche.

Their strengths remain set-piece attacking play and the individual brilliance of creative midfielders. Even against strong sides, Sevilla consistently creates chances and ramps up the pressure in the second half, making them especially dangerous late in games.

However, defensive organization is still a weak spot. The backline struggles to coordinate when transitioning from attack to defense, often leaving space for opponents to exploit. If the coaching staff can't fix this, Villarreal could capitalize on the hosts' vulnerabilities.

Villarreal, for their part, have made a stronger start: 3 wins, 1 draw, and just 1 defeat. The "Yellow Submarine" has scored 10 goals and conceded only 4, showing a solid balance between attack and defense.

The team is especially confident at home, but even away they try to set a high tempo, making them contenders for a Champions League spot. However, Villarreal have yet to win on the road this season — drawing with Celta and losing to Atlético in La Liga, and falling to Tottenham in the Champions League.

Villarreal's attacking potential is impressive: the side generates a high xG and expertly exploits defensive weaknesses. Buchanan and Nicolas Pépé are consistently on target, with the midfield providing smart support to maintain the pressure.

Against mid-table and inconsistent opponents, Villarreal usually gets the result thanks to their aggressive front line. However, on the road, their defense sometimes struggles with high pressing, and if Sevilla turn up the heat in the closing stages, the visitors could drop points. The key will be how quickly Villarreal can score and seize control of the match's tempo.

Match facts

Sevilla are unbeaten in three straight matches.

The Nervionenses have failed to win in their last three home games.

Villarreal have won just one of their last four matches.

The "Yellow Submarine" are still winless away from home this season.

Sevilla average 1.2 goals per home game, while Villarreal average 1 goal per away match.

Probable lineups

Sevilla: Vlachodimos, Azpilicueta, Kouassi, Marcão, Suazo, Carmona, Agoumé, Mendy, Vargas, A. Sánchez, Romero.

Villarreal: Junior, Foyth, Marín, Pedraza, Navarro, Partey, Guye, Solomon, Pépé, Buchanan, Mikautadze.

H2H

Villarreal have won the last three meetings against Sevilla.

Prediction

This match promises to be open and high-scoring: both teams love to attack, but both also have defensive issues. This season's stats suggest goals are likely — Sevilla consistently score at home, while Villarreal are in good form and confident going forward. My bet: Villarreal to score over 1 goal.