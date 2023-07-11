Juventus and Chelsea could make a high-profile striker swap

Juventus and Chelsea are reportedly considering a significant striker swap deal in the upcoming summer transfer window, according to Corriere dello Sport.

The Italian club is interested in acquiring Chelsea's Belgian striker, Romelu Lukaku. In return, Serbian forward Dusan Vlahovic could be sent to Juventus. However, Juventus is looking to receive an additional payment of €25 million plus bonuses from Chelsea. One potential obstacle to the deal is Lukaku's preference to join Inter Milan, where he played on loan last season.

Vlahovic has been playing for Juventus since January 2022, having transferred from Fiorentina for €81.6 million. In the previous season, the forward participated in 42 matches across all competitions, scoring 14 goals and providing four assists. His contract with the Turin-based club is valid until the summer of 2026.

Lukaku spent last season on loan at Inter Milan. He played a total of 37 matches for the Italian club, scoring 14 goals and providing seven assists. The Belgian striker's contract with Chelsea is also set to expire in the summer of 2026. Throughout his career, Lukaku has played for Anderlecht, West Bromwich Albion, Everton, Manchester United, and the Belgian national team, amassing 108 appearances, 75 goals, and 15 assists.