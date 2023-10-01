Jose Mourinho admitted that he turned down a very lucrative offer

RU RU NG NG
Football news Today, 02:32
Robert Sykes
José Mourinho declared that last summer he spurned "the most advantageous offer ever extended to a coach."

In June, reports emerged of Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal's overture to the legendary Portuguese maestro to assume the helm. However, Mourinho was inclined to remain with AS Roma. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Arabian club proffered a colossal annual salary of 30 million euros to the 60-year-old manager. Mourinho himself asserted that no previous team steward had been presented with such lucrative propositions. Without disclosing the specific club, he elucidated why he opted to decline.

"I received the most substantial offer in the annals of football for a coaching position. I resolved to decline because I had given my word to the leadership of Roma, the fans, and the players that I intended to remain. I had made them a promise."

Ultimately, Al-Hilal appointed compatriot Jorge Jesus. During the summer, Saudi Arabia welcomed Steven Gerrard and Slaven Bilić as managers, taking the reins at Al-Ettifaq and Al-Fateh, respectively.

