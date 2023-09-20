John Terry wants to buy Chelsea shares

RU RU NG NG
Football news Today, 04:00
England defender John Terry's interest in acquiring shares in his former club Chelsea is intensifying.

According to The Telegraph, the English football legend intends to acquire a 10% stake in the London club.

According to sources, John Terry was included in the list of investors who expressed a desire to become owners of part of the shares of the “aristocrats”.

Please note that Terry is currently unemployed. In the summer there was information about his possible appointment to the position of head coach of Al-Shabab from Saudi Arabia, although it has not yet been confirmed.

Terry was the leader and captain of Chelsea for many years. He defended the colors of the club from 1998 to 2017. As part of the team, he became the champion and winner of the FA Cup five times, won the English League Cup three times, and also won the Champions League and Europa League once.

He ended his career in the 2017/2018 season. His last team was Aston Villa.

