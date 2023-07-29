RU RU
Main News James Rodriguez has moved to a new club

James Rodriguez has moved to a new club

Football news Today, 17:00
James Rodriguez has moved to a new club Photo: Sao Paulo website / Author unknown

The press service of São Paulo has officially announced the signing of Colombian midfielder James Rodríguez.

The footballer was a free agent, and as such, he joined the Brazilian club without any transfer fee. Rodríguez has signed a contract with the new club, which will be valid until June 30, 2025.

Most recently, the 32-year-old Rodríguez played for Olympiacos from 2022 to 2023. During his time with the Greek club, he appeared in 23 matches, scoring five goals and providing six assists. Previously, the midfielder played for Envigado, Banfield, Porto, Monaco, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Everton, and Al-Rayyan.

Rodríguez is a three-time Portuguese champion, two-time German champion, two-time Spanish champion, one-time Argentine champion, one-time winner of the Portuguese Cup, one-time winner of the German Cup, four-time winner of the Portuguese Super Cup, two-time winner of the German Super Cup, one-time winner of the Spanish Super Cup, two-time winner of the UEFA Champions League, one-time winner of the UEFA Europa League, two-time winner of the UEFA Super Cup, and two-time winner of the FIFA Club World Cup.

James Rodríguez has been playing for the Colombian national team since 2011. He has represented the Colombian side in a total of 90 matches, scoring 26 goals, providing 25 assists, and receiving 11 yellow cards.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Sao Paulo Serie A Brazil
Popular news
Karim Benzema scores the winning goal on his debut for Al Ittihad Football news 27 july 2023, 17:07 Karim Benzema scores the winning goal on his debut for Al Ittihad
AC Milan announce signing of Nigeria striker Football news 27 july 2023, 12:10 AC Milan announce signing of Nigeria striker
Kylian Mbappe responded to a giant proposal from Saudi Arabia Football news 26 july 2023, 16:20 Kylian Mbappe responded to a giant proposal from Saudi Arabia
Kylian Mbappe may agree to move to a club from Saudi Arabia Football news 25 july 2023, 17:15 Kylian Mbappe may agree to move to a club from Saudi Arabia
"Dynamo", "Dnepr-1" and "Vorskla" recognized rivals in European competition Football news 24 july 2023, 13:45 "Dynamo", "Dnepr-1" and "Vorskla" recognized rivals in European competition
Kylian Mbappe is ready to take a radical step to move to Real Madrid Football news 23 july 2023, 09:55 Kylian Mbappe is ready to take a radical step to move to Real Madrid
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:00 James Rodriguez has moved to a new club Football news Today, 16:50 Real Madrid lose a talented newcomer for a long time Football news Today, 16:43 Metalist 1925 Kharkiv - Shakhtar Donetsk - 1:2 (video review) Football news Today, 16:40 Manchester United to pay €85m for 20-year-old Serie A striker Football news Today, 16:33 Bayern win a tough victory over the Japanese club Football news Today, 16:26 Porto have bought a talented pupil of the Barcelona academy Football news Today, 15:50 Shakhtar won a difficult victory in the 1st round of the championship of Ukraine Football news Today, 09:55 Atalanta announce record transfer deal Football news Today, 09:42 Shakhtar named a new price for goalkeeper Trubin, who wants to buy Inter Football news Today, 09:42 Lazio in talks to sign Manchester United star
Sport Predictions
Football 30 july 2023 Antwerp vs Cercle Brugge predictions and betting tips on July 30, 2023 Football 30 july 2023 Gent vs Kortrijk predictions and betting tips on July 30, 2023 Football 30 july 2023 Brugge vs Mechelen predictions and betting tips on July 30, 2023 Football 30 july 2023 St. Truiden v Standard Liege predictions and betting tips on July 30, 2023 Football 31 july 2023 Aarhus vs Nordsjaelland predictions and betting tips on July 31, 2023 Football 31 july 2023 Malmo FF vs Varnamo predictions and betting tips on July 31, 2023 Football 31 july 2023 Sirius vs AIK: predictions and betting tips on the Allsvenskan match on July 31, 2023 Football 05 aug 2023 Goias vs Gremio predictions and betting tips on July 31, 2023