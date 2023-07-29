James Rodriguez has moved to a new club

The press service of São Paulo has officially announced the signing of Colombian midfielder James Rodríguez.

The footballer was a free agent, and as such, he joined the Brazilian club without any transfer fee. Rodríguez has signed a contract with the new club, which will be valid until June 30, 2025.

Most recently, the 32-year-old Rodríguez played for Olympiacos from 2022 to 2023. During his time with the Greek club, he appeared in 23 matches, scoring five goals and providing six assists. Previously, the midfielder played for Envigado, Banfield, Porto, Monaco, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Everton, and Al-Rayyan.

Rodríguez is a three-time Portuguese champion, two-time German champion, two-time Spanish champion, one-time Argentine champion, one-time winner of the Portuguese Cup, one-time winner of the German Cup, four-time winner of the Portuguese Super Cup, two-time winner of the German Super Cup, one-time winner of the Spanish Super Cup, two-time winner of the UEFA Champions League, one-time winner of the UEFA Europa League, two-time winner of the UEFA Super Cup, and two-time winner of the FIFA Club World Cup.

James Rodríguez has been playing for the Colombian national team since 2011. He has represented the Colombian side in a total of 90 matches, scoring 26 goals, providing 25 assists, and receiving 11 yellow cards.