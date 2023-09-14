RU RU NG NG
Football news Today, 16:14
Jadon Sancho refused to apologize to the manager of Manchester United

The Manchester United winger has been suspended from training with the squad after refusing to apologize to the manager, Athletic reports.

Jadon Sancho refused to apologize to manager Eric Ten Haag. On Thursday, September 14, Manchester United announced that they suspended the 23-year-old football player from training with the whole team, he will train separately.

We will remind that the Manchester United club took the side of the manager. They support Ten Haag's words after the Arsenal-Manchester United match. According to sources, the club has nothing to add to what was said. This contradicts the words of Sancho, who claimed that he was left out of the squad before the game on purpose.

Ten Haag doesn't like Jadon Sancho's work in training, so he started bringing in Hannibal Madgebree, 20, and Dan Gore, 18, to the academy. Last season, the United manager gave Sancho time to recover from physical and psychological problems.

He appointed separate coaches for the Englishman, who should help Jadon return to a high level. Ten Haag believes that the club did everything possible to make Sancho comfortable at Old Trafford, but the player did not appreciate this and the less serious approach in training.

