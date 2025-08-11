“It’s a long road.” Fabregas comments on the prospect of taking charge at Barcelona

Cesc Fabregas’s tenure at the helm of Como has drawn the attention of numerous clubs eager to secure his services. Now, the former Barcelona player is being tipped by his ex-teammate Xavi as a future manager at the Catalan club—and here’s how the coach himself assessed that prospect.

Details: Fabregas stated that he is just beginning his coaching career and still has much to learn. He’s doing so, in part, by engaging with his fellow professionals in the field.

Quote: “I’m just starting out. It’s a long road, I’m 38 years old. Just two years ago I was a player. Now I’m not—life changes, and so do perspectives. I’m very happy. I have a lot of questions, and I talk to all the coaches after every match—whether I concede five goals or win 3-0. For me, it’s important to listen a lot, analyze, and most importantly, to apply this knowledge to help the lads grow,” Fabregas admitted.

