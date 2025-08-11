Como sends offer to Barcelona for Peña

The goalkeeper situation at Barcelona is currently one of the most tangled storylines at the club. Marc-André ter Stegen has been at odds with the club, and now his former teammate Iñaki Peña looks set to leave Camp Nou for good. And the offers are already starting to roll in.

Details: According to Alfredo Pedullà, Como has submitted their official offer to the Catalan club. The exact figures involved remain undisclosed. Right now, the club is weighing up the situation, factoring in two crucial points: the significant transfer fee and the trust placed in their current number one, Butéz.

But Peña is highly rated by Como head coach Cesc Fàbregas, who sees him as the only viable candidate to strengthen the Italian side’s goalkeeping position. The club is now rushing to make a decision on whether to reinforce, given the competition and tight deadlines.

