It has been revealed why Messi decided to move to Inter Miami

Forward Lionel Messi, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and the Argentina national team, has made the decision to join Inter Miami for several reasons, according to The Independent.

According to the source, Messi is satisfied with the level of football in the Major League Soccer (MLS) in the United States. Additionally, he is tired of the pressure and seeks tranquility. The criticism from PSG fans has affected the forward. Furthermore, Messi aims to represent the Argentina national team in the 2026 World Cup and desires to become a champion once again.

The contract of the 35-year-old Messi with PSG expires on June 30, 2023, which means he will join the new club for free. In the current season, he has played 41 matches in all competitions, scoring 21 goals and providing 20 assists.