RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news It became known whether Messi will play in the last match of the season

It became known whether Messi will play in the last match of the season

Football news Yesterday, 23:30
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
It became known whether Messi will play in the last match of the season It became known whether Messi will play in the last match of the season

Inter Miami striker Lionel Messi decided to take part in the last match of the MLS regular season, in which his team will play against Charlotte on the road.

The Argentine agreed to take part in the match even though the game would be played on artificial turf.

"I will play in the last remaining match," Messi was quoted as saying by the Associated Press.

The match will take place on the night of October 22.

At the same time, Inter Miami coach Gerardo Martino has not yet confirmed his leader’s participation in the next game in a conversation with reporters.

"The most important thing here is that he played 90 minutes for the national team, during which he felt good, had confidence and was not worried about his injury. We will talk again to see if he is ready to play again." , Martino said.

Messi recently played in two matches for Argentina in the 2026 World Cup qualifying tournament. On October 13, he came on as a substitute in a game against Paraguay, and on October 18, the forward played a full match against Peru and scored two goals.

Related teams and leagues
Charlotte FC Inter Miami CF MLS USA
Popular news
Inter Miami is preparing the transfer of another ex-Barcelona star Football news Today, 00:19 Inter Miami is preparing the transfer of another ex-Barcelona star
Florida - Toronto, Winnipeg - Vegas, Minnesota - Los Angeles, and others. An NHL game day preview Hockey news Yesterday, 17:30 Florida - Toronto, Winnipeg - Vegas, Minnesota - Los Angeles, and others. An NHL game day preview
FIFA may disburse approximately eight million to Al-Hilal for Neymar's injury Football news Yesterday, 16:38 FIFA may disburse approximately eight million to Al-Hilal for Neymar's injury
Napoli's striker is disinclined to renew his contract with the club Football news Yesterday, 15:48 Napoli's striker is disinclined to renew his contract with the club
Chelsea has extended the contract of their full-back Football news Yesterday, 14:52 Chelsea has extended the contract of their full-back
It is known what will become of Fagioli's remuneration at Juventus Football news Yesterday, 14:23 It is known what will become of Fagioli's remuneration at Juventus
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 00:19 Inter Miami is preparing the transfer of another ex-Barcelona star Football news Today, 00:18 Friends, gambling addicts. Fagioli stated that Tonali made him place bets Football news Today, 00:08 Will he play alongside Messi once again? Inter Miami is interested in Sergi Roberto Football news Yesterday, 23:41 A gay footballer plays for Inter. Insider Corona made a new loud statement Football news Yesterday, 23:34 The Premier League wants to introduce a salary cap Football news Yesterday, 23:30 It became known whether Messi will play in the last match of the season Tennis news Yesterday, 22:41 Nadal has revealed when he plans to make comeback to the tennis. Rafa underwent surgery on his leg Football news Yesterday, 18:27 Greatness prevails over money. It is well-known why Bellingham chose Real Madrid Football news Yesterday, 18:05 Three Manchester United footballers have successfully recuperated from their injuries Football news Yesterday, 17:42 Mourinho's arrival in Saudi Arabia came prematurely. Real has contemplated the return of Special One
Sport Predictions
Football Today Adelaide vs Central Coast prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football Today Al-Taawun vs Al-Ittihad prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football Today Al-Hilal vs Al-Khaleej prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football Today Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football Today Parma vs Como prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football Today Derry City vs Shelburne prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football Today Rotherham vs Ipswich Town prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football Today Espanyol vs Leganes prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football Today Osasuna vs Granada prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football Today Le Havre vs Lens prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023