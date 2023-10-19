It became known whether Messi will play in the last match of the season

Inter Miami striker Lionel Messi decided to take part in the last match of the MLS regular season, in which his team will play against Charlotte on the road.

The Argentine agreed to take part in the match even though the game would be played on artificial turf.

"I will play in the last remaining match," Messi was quoted as saying by the Associated Press.

The match will take place on the night of October 22.

At the same time, Inter Miami coach Gerardo Martino has not yet confirmed his leader’s participation in the next game in a conversation with reporters.

"The most important thing here is that he played 90 minutes for the national team, during which he felt good, had confidence and was not worried about his injury. We will talk again to see if he is ready to play again." , Martino said.

Messi recently played in two matches for Argentina in the 2026 World Cup qualifying tournament. On October 13, he came on as a substitute in a game against Paraguay, and on October 18, the forward played a full match against Peru and scored two goals.