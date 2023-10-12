RU RU NG NG
Main News It became known whether Messi will go on loan from Inter Miami

It became known whether Messi will go on loan from Inter Miami

Football news Today, 00:19
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
It became known whether Messi will go on loan from Inter Miami Photo: Inter Miami Twitter/Author unknown

It has become known whether Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi will move to one of the clubs in Europe or Saudi Arabia after the end of the MLS season.

As you know, the Argentinean team lost its chances of reaching the MLS playoffs and will now get more time to rest. There was information that Messi could go on a short-term loan to one of the other clubs to keep in shape.

As journalist Guilhem Balague reports on his social networks, he learned that the captain of the Argentina national team will not sign a contract with another team.

“Messi, like the rest of the players, will have about a month of vacation. So forget about the interest from Saudi Arabia and other places. Inter Miami's last match of the season will take place on October 21. In November, qualifying matches for the 2026 World Cup will begin for the Argentina national team, including a meeting with Brazil. And after about a month of rest (friendly matches are also possible during this period), pre-season training will begin,” Balague wrote.

Related teams and leagues
Inter Miami CF MLS USA
Popular news
Carlo Ancelotti has been awarded an honorary master's degree Football news Yesterday, 14:32 Carlo Ancelotti has been awarded an honorary master's degree
Messi can play for Argentina in World Cup qualification matches Football news Yesterday, 14:00 Messi can play for Argentina in World Cup qualification matches
Another Juventus midfielder could face a suspension Football news Yesterday, 13:31 Another Juventus midfielder could face a suspension
The winger from Liverpool is still a transfer target for Saudi clubs Football news Yesterday, 10:24 The winger from Liverpool is still a transfer target for Saudi clubs
Rooney officially takes charge of Birmingham Football news Yesterday, 07:05 Rooney officially takes charge of Birmingham
Eden Hazard has retirement his professional career. How the football world has reacted to it Football news 10 oct 2023, 15:41 Eden Hazard has retirement his professional career. How the football world has reacted to it
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 03:33 Morata could leave Atlético last summer. Simeone influenced his decision Football news Today, 03:24 Real Madrid have agreed on a new contract with one of the leaders Football news Today, 01:17 Barcelona is ready to spend heavily on the Spanish national team player Football news Today, 01:10 UEFA criticized Italy. The country must host Euro 2032 Football news Today, 01:05 Manchester United have found attack reinforcements in Germany Football news Today, 00:50 Premier League clubs have begun the race for the Bundesliga's top scorer Football news Today, 00:44 Chelsea legend gave Mudryk important advice Football news Today, 00:26 In Barcelona talked about Felix's modest salary Football news Today, 00:19 It became known whether Messi will go on loan from Inter Miami Football news Today, 00:10 Conte responded to rumors of appointment to Napoli
Sport Predictions
Football Today Latvia vs Armenia prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football Today Sweden vs Moldova prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football Today Cyprus vs Norway prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football Today Faroe islands vs Poland prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football Today Croatia vs Türkiye prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football Today Belarus vs Romania prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football Today UC Dublin vs Bohemians prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football Today Andorra vs. Kosovo prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football Today Albania vs. Czech Republic prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football Today England U21 vs Serbia U21 prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023