It became known whether Messi will go on loan from Inter Miami

It has become known whether Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi will move to one of the clubs in Europe or Saudi Arabia after the end of the MLS season.

As you know, the Argentinean team lost its chances of reaching the MLS playoffs and will now get more time to rest. There was information that Messi could go on a short-term loan to one of the other clubs to keep in shape.

As journalist Guilhem Balague reports on his social networks, he learned that the captain of the Argentina national team will not sign a contract with another team.

“Messi, like the rest of the players, will have about a month of vacation. So forget about the interest from Saudi Arabia and other places. Inter Miami's last match of the season will take place on October 21. In November, qualifying matches for the 2026 World Cup will begin for the Argentina national team, including a meeting with Brazil. And after about a month of rest (friendly matches are also possible during this period), pre-season training will begin,” Balague wrote.