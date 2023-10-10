Is it known if Messi will play in Inter Miami's last matches this season

Inter Miami's head coach, Tata Martino, is outlining plans for the two remaining MLS matches after failing to make the playoffs, as reported by Goal.

The Argentine specialist stated that the work for the upcoming season at Inter Miami begins now, but it remains uncertain whether they will risk Lionel Messi's physical condition. Messi has been called up for World Cup 2026 qualification matches, and it's worth noting that MLS does not suspend its season during international matches.

"Yes, we have two matches left, but work for the next season starts now. During the summer, we made good changes to the roster, and over the next few months, we need to be very precise about how we approach the next season," said Tata Martino.

Argentina's second national team match will take place on October 17, and Inter's penultimate MLS game will be on October 18 against Charlotte. Three days later, these teams will face each other in the final match of the regular MLS season.

If Messi participates in both of Argentina's matches, he will miss the match on October 18, and his availability for the final game remains in question.

Messi transferred to Inter Miami in the summer of 2023 and has played in 13 matches, scoring 11 goals. Also, let's remind that Lionel Messi will not return to Barcelona.