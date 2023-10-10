The problem is not only about money: Messi will definitely not return to Barcelona

Barcelona are not considering the possibility of returning legendary Argentinean Lionel Messi to the club.

Such disappointing news for fans was published by the Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo.

According to the source, financial restrictions do not allow the Catalan club to carry out such a transfer in the winter transfer window.

If the club does not want to violate financial fair play, then it needs to abandon this idea.

Moreover, the publication assures that Messi himself is currently not considering a move to Barcelona.

Earlier it was reported that Messi could soon return to Europe or move to one of the clubs in the Saudi Arabian championship. This is due to the pause between seasons in the USA. There was talk of a possible short-term loan for the Argentine striker until the end of February 2024, until the new MLS season begins.

Inter Miami has definitely lost its chances of reaching the MLS playoffs, and therefore Messi will receive a long rest from playing for the club.

Lionel Messi became a player for Inter Miami in the summer of 2023. His contract with the club runs until 2025.