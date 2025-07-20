Isak open to Saudi Arabia move as Al Hilal prepares major offer

Swedish striker Alexander Isak could swap Newcastle for the Middle East. According to Foot Mercato, the forward is open to a move to Saudi Arabia, with Al Hilal emerging as one of the main contenders for his signature.

Earlier, Liverpool showed interest in the 25-year-old, even entering negotiations with the Magpies over a potential £130 million deal. However, the Merseysiders shifted their focus to Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht, whose transfer will be finalized soon.

Despite Newcastle's reluctance to part ways with one of their key players, a lucrative financial offer from the Saudi powerhouse could sway the Premier League side's stance.