Here we go! Liverpool agree Ekitike transfer. Fee revealed

Liverpool are pressing on with an action-packed transfer window this summer, and the club has reached an agreement for another high-profile signing.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano and Florian Plettenberg, Eintracht forward Hugo Ekitike is set to join Liverpool this summer.

The clubs have fully agreed on a transfer fee of €90 million, with Frankfurt potentially earning an additional €5 million in bonuses.

Last season, Ekitike scored 22 goals and provided 12 assists in 48 matches across all competitions for Eintracht. Previously, he played for PSG and Reims.

This summer, Liverpool have already secured the signings of Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez, and Jeremie Frimpong.

Reminder: Earlier, Liverpool set their asking price for Ibrahima Konate.