Isak informs Newcastle management of desire to leave the club

Alexander Isak has spent the last few seasons with Newcastle, but it seems he's ready for a new chapter in his career.

Details: According to a Daily Mail journalist, the Swedish striker has notified the club's leadership of his intention to leave Newcastle in this summer's transfer window. The Magpies have already begun exploring the market in search of a potential replacement up front.

Additionally, Fabrizio Romano reports that Liverpool remain interested in signing Isak. However, the Merseysiders first need to sell Luis Diaz before they can resume talks with both Newcastle and the player himself.

We also reported that Newcastle's star Alexander Isak is close to leaving the club, a move fueled by the latest news from the Magpies' camp. It appears the club is preparing for the Swede's departure and is already looking at options to bolster their attacking line.

Reminder: Newcastle’s 22-year-old right-back Tino Livramento could soon become a Manchester City player. The deal may be finalized in the near future.