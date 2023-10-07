Is Messi back? Inter Miami hints at the Argentine's early return

In one of Inter Miami's social media posts, a mysterious publication has surfaced. The image depicted Lionel Messi along with the caption "See you tomorrow". With tomorrow's match against Cincinnati on the horizon, this photo may suggest that the Argentine maestro is on the verge of rejoining his team. While the club has not made any official statements, Messi was recently observed participating in a joint training session with the team.

Nos vemos mañana 👋 pic.twitter.com/LTI4IW7opY — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) October 6, 2023

The Argentine forward sustained an injury during the match against Toronto and was substituted in the first half. Messi has now missed four matches for his team, and Inter Miami has failed to secure a victory in any game without him, even losing in the final of the U.S. Open Cup.

At present, David Beckham's club occupies the second-to-last position in the league table, trailing the playoff series cutoff by five points with three matches remaining in the current tournament.