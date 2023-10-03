Messi was spotted at Inter Miami's training session alongside the team

Argentine forward Lionel Messi was spotted at Inter Miami's training session with the entire team, as reported by Goal.

The footballer had missed three previous matches due to an injury he sustained in September. However, he has started training with the team ahead of the match against Chicago Fire, as he was present at the Tuesday morning practice. Furthermore, according to Inter Miami's head coach Tata Martino, Messi may be available for Wednesday's game.

"In the case of Leo Messi, we have to look at the training. We will see if he is not at risk and we will evaluate whether it is convenient for him to travel or not travel. Messi could start working with the team today or tomorrow, but tomorrow is match day. Maybe today he does the first part of the warm-up, but only to have training according to his needs. The rest of the team will do much lighter training due to the number of games they are playing," Martino said.

Inter Miami is in contention for the MLS playoffs, with four matches remaining in the regular season and a four-point gap to the eighth-ninth place. It is likely that Miami needs to secure maximum points to qualify for the playoffs.