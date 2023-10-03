RU RU NG NG
Main News Messi was spotted at Inter Miami's training session alongside the team

Messi was spotted at Inter Miami's training session alongside the team

Football news Today, 12:32
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Messi was spotted at Inter Miami's training session alongside the team Photo: https://www.instagram.com/leomessi/

Argentine forward Lionel Messi was spotted at Inter Miami's training session with the entire team, as reported by Goal.

The footballer had missed three previous matches due to an injury he sustained in September. However, he has started training with the team ahead of the match against Chicago Fire, as he was present at the Tuesday morning practice. Furthermore, according to Inter Miami's head coach Tata Martino, Messi may be available for Wednesday's game.

"In the case of Leo Messi, we have to look at the training. We will see if he is not at risk and we will evaluate whether it is convenient for him to travel or not travel. Messi could start working with the team today or tomorrow, but tomorrow is match day.

Maybe today he does the first part of the warm-up, but only to have training according to his needs. The rest of the team will do much lighter training due to the number of games they are playing," Martino said.

Inter Miami is in contention for the MLS playoffs, with four matches remaining in the regular season and a four-point gap to the eighth-ninth place. It is likely that Miami needs to secure maximum points to qualify for the playoffs.

Related teams and leagues
Inter Miami CF MLS USA
Popular news
VIDEO. SuperShot. Neymar Scores his first goal for Al-Hilal Football news Today, 13:42 VIDEO. SuperShot. Neymar Scores his first goal for Al-Hilal
From the camp of the main enemy. Manchester City signs 17-year-old Manchester United defender Football news Today, 12:48 From the camp of the main enemy. Manchester City signs 17-year-old Manchester United defender
Such a punch wouldn't be allowed even in the UFC! VAR referees embarrassed themselves in London About Today, 11:09 Such a punch wouldn't be allowed even in the UFC! VAR referees embarrassed themselves in London
VIDEO. Star Cristiano Ronaldo scored a goal in the match for Al-Nasr in the Asian Champions League Football news Yesterday, 15:44 VIDEO. Star Cristiano Ronaldo scored a goal in the match for Al-Nasr in the Asian Champions League
VIDEO. Ronaldo nutmeg. Extraordinary Skills of 38-Year-Old Cristiano in the Asian Champions League Football news Yesterday, 14:43 VIDEO. Ronaldo nutmeg. Extraordinary Skills of 38-Year-Old Cristiano in the Asian Champions League
Super Mario conquers Turkey. Balotelli scored twice for Adana Demirspor Football news 01 oct 2023, 15:31 VIDEO. Super Mario conquers Turkey. Balotelli scored twice for Adana Demirspor
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 13:57 A defender from Real Madrid has received a three-match suspension Football news Today, 13:42 VIDEO. SuperShot. Neymar Scores his first goal for Al-Hilal Football news Today, 13:10 Ivan Toney made his first appearance for Brentford after his suspension and scored a goal Football news Today, 12:48 From the camp of the main enemy. Manchester City signs 17-year-old Manchester United defender Football news Today, 12:32 Messi was spotted at Inter Miami's training session alongside the team Football news Today, 12:14 Manchester United - Galatasaray: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel Football news Today, 12:12 The former Barcelona player deceived Blaugrana. He supports Real Football news Today, 11:48 VIDEO. Bring the Golden Ball! Ronaldo named best player in Saudi Arabia for the 2nd time in a row Football news Today, 11:45 UEFA Champions League 2023–24: : latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 2 Football news Today, 11:26 Sancho expresses a desire to return to Borussia Dortmund
Sport Predictions
Football Today Luton vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football Today Napoli vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football Today Manchester United vs Galatasaray prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football Today Copenhagen vs Bayern prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football Today Inter vs Benfica prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football Today Lens vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football Today PSV Eindhoven vs Sevilla prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football 04 oct 2023 Atletico vs Feyenoord prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Football 04 oct 2023 Kaizer Chiefs vs Cape Town City prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football 04 oct 2023 Crvena Zvezda vs Young Boys prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023