Inter's victory, Napoli's setback, Roma's defeat: results of the 37th round of Serie A

Matches of the 37th round of the Italian championship took place. It is worth noting Inter's victory over Atalanta, Napoli's missed victory against Bologna, and Roma's defeat to Fiorentina.

Lazio - Cremonese: 3-2 (2-0)

Goals: Hoedt, 4 - 1-0, Milinkovic-Savic, 37 - 2-0, Galdames, 54 - 2-1, Lazari, 58 (own goal) - 2-2, Milinkovic-Savic, 89 - 3-2

Bologna - Napoli: 2-2 (0-1)

Goals: Osimhen, 14 - 0-1, Osimhen, 54 - 0-2, Fergusson, 62 - 1-2, De Silvestri, 84 - 2-2

Inter - Atalanta: 3-2 (2-1)

Goals: Lukaku, 1 - 1-0, Barella, 3 - 2-0, Pasalic, 36 - 2-1, Martinez, 77 - 3-1, Onana, 90 (own goal) - 3-2

Fiorentina - Roma: 2-1 (0-1)

Goals: El Shaarawy, 11 - 0-1, Jovic, 85 - 1-1, Ikone, 88 - 2-1

Spezia - Torino: 0-4 (0-1)

Goals: Vignevski, 24 (own goal) - 0-1, Ricci, 72 - 0-2, Ilicic, 76 - 0-3, Caramo, 90 - 0-4

Verona - Empoli: 1-1 (0-0)

Goals: Gajic, 61 - 1-0, Maniani, 90 (own goal) - 1-1

Monza - Lecce: 0-1 (0-0)

Goal: Colombo, 90 (penalty) - 0-1

Sampdoria - Sassuolo: 2-2 (1-2)

Goals: Gabbiadini, 8 - 1-0, Berardi, 9 - 1-1, Mateus Enrique, 11 - 1-2, Erlic, 78 (own goal) - 2-2

Salernitana - Udinese: 3-2 (1-2)

Goals: Zeegelaar, 25 - 0-1, Nestorovski, 30 - 0-2, Castano, 43 - 1-2, Candreva, 57 - 2-2, Troost-Ekong, 90 - 3-2

"Juventus" - "Milan" - 0:1 (0:1)

Goal: Giroud, 40 - 0:1

Team standings: "Napoli" - 87, "Lazio" - 71, "Inter" - 69, "Milan" - 67, "Atalanta" - 61, "Roma" - 60, "Juventus" - 59, "Torino", "Fiorentina" - 53, "Monza" - 52, Bologna" - 51, "Udinese" - 46, "Sassuolo" - 45, "Empoli" - 43, "Salernitana" - 42, "Lecce" - 36, "Spezia", "Verona" - 31, "Cremonese" - 24, "Sampdoria" - 19.

Don't miss: "Arsenal" secured a resounding victory in the final round of the Premier League.