Inter want to sign experienced Chelsea defender

AC Milan is interested in signing Chelsea and Senegal national team defender Kalidou Koulibaly, according to Sky Sport Italia.

According to the source, the Italian club wants to loan the player during the summer transfer window, as they are facing financial difficulties and cannot afford a permanent transfer.

It's worth noting that Koulibaly has previously played in Italy for Napoli for several years.

In the current season, the 31-year-old Koulibaly has made 32 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea, scoring two goals and providing one assist. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.