Inter want to buy Arsenal striker

AC Milan has shown interest in Arsenal forward and United States national team player Folarin Balogun, according to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio on Twitter.

According to the source, AC Milan is considering acquiring the player during the summer transfer window. The coaching staff at Inter Milan sees the American as a potential replacement for Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku, whose acquisition they have decided to forego. Milan is also interested in Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid), Mehdi Taremi (Porto), and M'Bala Nzola (Spezia).

Earlier reports indicated that Arsenal is seeking a transfer fee of at least 58 million euros for the 22-year-old player.

Balogun is a product of Arsenal's youth academy. He has made 10 appearances for the senior team, scoring two goals and providing one assist. Last season, Balogun played on loan at Reims. He participated in 39 matches for the French club, scoring 22 goals and providing three assists. The player's contract with Arsenal is valid until the summer of 2025.