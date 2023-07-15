Inter refuse to sign Romelu Lukaku

According to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio on Twitter, striker Romelu Lukaku will not move to Inter Milan. The source states that the management of the Italian club has decided not to pursue the transfer. The reason behind this decision is the fact that Lukaku's agent has held negotiations with Juventus regarding a possible move to Turin. As a result, Inter Milan will now explore other options.

Juventus is reportedly willing to pay €37.5 million for the 30-year-old Belgian, with the potential for an additional €2.5 million in bonuses. However, the transfer is contingent on Juventus being able to sell Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic, who is attracting interest from English clubs.

Lukaku initially joined Chelsea in the summer of 2011 from Anderlecht for a transfer fee of €15 million. He moved to Everton in 2014 for €35 million. In the summer of 2021, he returned to Chelsea for €113 million. In total, Lukaku has played 59 matches for the London club in all competitions, scoring 15 goals and providing three assists. His contract with the club runs until the summer of 2026.