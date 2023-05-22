"Inter" has made a decision regarding the head coach for the next season

The CEO of Inter, Giuseppe Marotta, has announced that head coach Simone Inzaghi will continue working with the team in the next season.

"We never even thought for a second about replacing Inzaghi. Simone will be our coach 100% in the next season," Marotta stated, as quoted by RAI Sport.

In the current season, under Inzaghi's guidance, Inter is currently in third place in Serie A and has reached the finals of the UEFA Champions League and the Coppa Italia.

