Dortmund approached the title, Bayern's failure: results of the 33rd round of the Bundesliga

Matches of the 33rd round of the German championship took place. It is worth noting the defeat of Bayern Munich by RB Leipzig and the victory of Borussia Dortmund, which took the lead in the standings one round before the end of the tournament.

Bayern Munich - RB Leipzig - 1:3 (1:0)

Goals: Gnabry, 25 - 1:0, Laimer, 64 - 1:1, Nkunku, 76 (penalty) - 1:2, Sabitzer, 86 (penalty) - 1:3

Augsburg - Borussia Dortmund - 0:3 (0:0)

Goals: Alario, 58 - 0:1, Alario, 84 - 0:2, Brandt, 90+4 - 0:3

Mainz - Stuttgart - 1:4 (1:1)

Goals: Ingvartsen, 23 - 1:0, Endo, 41 - 1:1, Ginczek, 64 - 1:2, Förster, 78 - 1:3, Klimowicz, 90 - 1:4

Hoffenheim - Union Berlin - 3:1 (2:1)

Goals: Bebou, 22 - 1:0, Kramaric, 36 (penalty) - 2:0, Duki, 45 - 2:1, Kramaric, 89 - 3:1

Bayer Leverkusen - Borussia Mönchengladbach - 2:2 (2:0)

Goals: Amiri, 15 - 1:0, Demirbay, 20 - 2:0, Hofmann, 58 - 2:1, Stindl, 90 - 2:2

Freiburg - Wolfsburg - 2:0 (0:0)

Goals: Günter, 71 - 1:0, Petersen, 75 - 2:0

Hertha Berlin - Bochum - 1:1 (0:0)

Goals: Tousart, 63 - 1:0, Schlotterbeck, 90 - 1:1

Werder Bremen - Köln - 1:1 (0:1)

Goals: Tigges, 36 - 0:1, Schmidt, 73 - 1:1

Schalke - Eintracht Frankfurt - 2:2 (1:1)

Goals: Terodde, 1 - 1:0, Kamada, 21 - 1:1, Tuta, 59 - 1:2, Poulsen, 85 - 2:2

Team standings: Borussia Dortmund - 70, Bayern Munich - 68, RB Leipzig - 63, Union Berlin, Freiburg - 59, Bayer Leverkusen - 50, Wolfsburg - 49, Eintracht Frankfurt - 47, Mainz - 45, Köln - 42, Borussia Mönchengladbach - 40, Werder Bremen - 36, Hoffenheim - 35, Augsburg - 34, Stuttgart, Bochum - 32, Schalke - 31, Hertha Berlin - 26.

