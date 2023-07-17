RU RU
Inter offer €40m for Arsenal striker

Inter offer €40m for Arsenal striker

Football news Today, 16:42
Inter offer €40m for Arsenal striker Photo: Instagram of Folarin Balogan / Author unknown

Milan's Inter has initiated negotiations for the transfer of Arsenal and US national team forward Folarin Balogun, according to journalist Nizaar Kinsella on Twitter.

According to the source, the Italian club has offered €40 million for the player. However, this amount may not be sufficient as the English club is seeking €58 million for the player. Inter views Balogun as its primary transfer target after the club abandoned its pursuit of Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku.

22-year-old Balogun is a product of Arsenal's youth academy. He has made 10 appearances for Arsenal's senior team, scoring two goals and providing one assist. Last season, Balogun played for Reims on loan, featuring in 39 matches, scoring 22 goals, and providing three assists. His contract with the English club is valid until the summer of 2025.

In the previous season, Inter finished in third place in the Serie A table, earning qualification for the UEFA Champions League in the 2023/2024 season.

