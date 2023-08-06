RU RU
Football news Today, 07:15
Inter offer €30m for Arsenal striker Photo: Instagram of Folarin Balogan / Author unknown

Milan's Inter is showing interest in the striker of London's Arsenal and the United States national team, Folarin Balogun, as reported by Sky Sports.

According to the source, the Milanese club could acquire the player in the summer transfer window. The Italians are ready to pay €25 million for the forward. This amount could increase by another €5 million through bonuses. However, the English club wants to receive at least €40 million for the American.

Balogun, 22 years old, is a product of Arsenal's youth academy. He has played 10 matches for the main team of the London club, scoring two goals and providing one assist. In the previous season, Balogun played on loan for "Stade de Reims." With the French club, he participated in 39 matches, scoring 22 goals, and giving three assists. His contract with the English club is valid until the summer of 2025.

In the previous season, Inter finished third in the Serie A standings, earning the right to play in the UEFA Champions League for the 2023/2024 season.

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports's expert
