Inter Miami will release the scoring forward for free

Inter Miami will release the scoring forward for free

Football news Yesterday, 04:27
Kenley Ward
Inter Miami will release the scoring forward for free Inter Miami will release the scoring forward for free

Inter Miami striker Josef Martinez will soon be forced to look for a new club.

As journalist Fabrizio Romano reported on Twitter, the experienced football player is close to leaving the Florida team.

According to an insider, the Venezuelan forward will leave Inter Miami as a free agent. The parties have already reached an agreement to terminate the contract early.

This season, Martinez has played 40 matches for Inter Miami in all competitions, scoring 12 goals and making 3 assists.

The Venezuelan national team player's contract runs until the end of this year. The player's estimated value, based on the Transfermarkt portal, is 4 million euros.

Let us remind you that Argentine forward Lionel Messi has been playing for Inter Miami since this summer.

Despite the arrival of the Argentine, the team failed to make it to the MLS playoffs and finished in 14th place in the standings.

