VIDEO. Inter Miami lost for the first time with Messi in the starting lineup

Yesterday, the final matches of the MLS regular season took place, and the participants for the final series have been definitively determined.

In the last match, Inter Miami, in this season's MLS campaign, played an away game against Charlotte. The fate of the match was decided in the 13th minute when Kervin Vargas, after a pass from Camilo Yzaga, found the net. All attempts by Inter Miami to equalize were in vain, and the match concluded with the narrow victory of the home team.

This defeat marked the first for David Beckham's team in matches where Lionel Messi started from the opening minutes, and it was the second loss with Messi in the lineup. The previous one was against Cincinnati in early October, but back then, the forward only played for 36 minutes as he was recovering from an injury. Messi, in general, played the full 90 minutes for his team for the first time since early September, as he sustained an injury after the match against Los Angeles and couldn't assist the club.

The Argentine spent the entire 90 minutes on the field. During this time, he touched the ball 61 times, provided 42 passes, of which 31 were accurate, won six duels, and had one shot on target.

At the end of the season, Inter Miami secured the fourteenth spot in the MLS, accumulating 34 points. Throughout the season, they notched nine wins and seven draws with a goal difference of 41:54.

Currently, the club goes on a break in the league until the start of the new season in February 2024 and will travel to China in early November to play two friendly matches.