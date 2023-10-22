End of the MLS season. The final series grid is known
Football news Today, 03:14
Photo: AFP/Kevork Djanseziana
Yesterday marked the final matches of the current MLS season, conclusively determining the participants of the championship series.
From each conference, seven teams secured their spot in the championship series, with two more teams competing for their place through playoff matches.
The participants from the Eastern Conference in the championship series are as follows:
- Cincinnati
- Orlando City
- Columbus Crew
- Philadelphia Union
- New England Revolution
- Atlanta United
- Nashville SC
New York Red Bulls and Charlotte will vie for the playoff spot.
From the Western Conference, the following teams advanced to the championship series:
- Saint Louis City
- Seattle Sounders
- Los Angeles
- Houston Dynamo
- Real Salt Lake
- Vancouver Whitecaps
- Dallas
Sporting Kansas City and San Jose Earthquakes will battle it out in the playoff matches.
The 1/8 round of the championship series is set as follows:
- Cincinnati vs. New York Red Bulls/Charlotte
- Philadelphia Union vs. New England Revolution
- Columbus Crew vs. Atlanta United
- Orlando City vs. Nashville SC
- Saint Louis City vs. Sporting Kansas City/San Jose Earthquakes
- Houston Dynamo vs. Real Salt Lake
- Los Angeles vs. Vancouver Whitecaps
The play-offs will take place on October 26. The final is scheduled for December 9 at 22:00 CET.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Football news Yesterday, 16:52 Italian Serie A 2023-24: standings, matches, and results of the ninth round
Football news 20 oct 2023, 23:23 The main star of Real Madrid could have moved to Arsenal at the age of 14 for £500,000
Football news 20 oct 2023, 23:07 Guardiola named the next Manchester City manager during the previous Premier League season
Hockey news 20 oct 2023, 17:43 Columbus - Calgary, Islanders - New Jersey. NHL Game Day Preview
Football news 20 oct 2023, 16:26 German Bundesliga. Borussia Dortmund defeated Werder
Football news 20 oct 2023, 16:09 Al-Hilal narrowly defeated Al-Khaleej without Neymar
Best bookmakersAll rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 05:18 Vinicius Junior accuses Sevilla fans of racism Football news Today, 04:55 VIDEO. Inter Miami lost for the first time with Messi in the starting lineup Football news Today, 04:18 Aston Villa – West Ham kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel Football news Today, 03:45 The Liverpool star had a terrible crash in a storm and escaped unhurt. Football news Today, 03:14 End of the MLS season. The final series grid is known Football news Today, 02:29 VIDEO. Salah moves up to 12th place in the list of top scorers in the Premier League Hockey news Today, 02:03 HIGHLIGHTS. Boston & Vegas continue their winning streaks. Results of NHL games on October 22 Football news Yesterday, 17:01 Manchester United secured an away victory against Sheffield Football news Yesterday, 16:59 Premier League 2023-24: League Table, Schedule, and Gameweek 9 Results Football news Yesterday, 16:52 Italian Serie A 2023-24: standings, matches, and results of the ninth round
Sport Predictions
Football Today Roma vs Monza prediction and betting tips on October 22, 2023 Football Today Polytechnica Iasi vs Sepsi prediction and betting tips on October 19, 2023 Football Today Girona vs Almeria prediction and betting tips on October 22, 2023 Football Today Aston Villa vs West Ham prediction and betting tips on October 22, 2023 Football Today Atalanta vs Genoa prediction and betting tips on October 22, 2023 Football Today Lyon vs Clermont prediction and betting tips on October 22, 2023 Football Today Milan vs Juventus prediction and betting tips on October 22, 2023 Football Today Barcelona vs Athletic prediction and betting tips on October 22, 2023 Football 23 oct 2023 Udinese vs Lecce prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Football 23 oct 2023 Fatih Karagumruk vs Adana Demirspor prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023