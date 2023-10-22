End of the MLS season. The final series grid is known

Yesterday marked the final matches of the current MLS season, conclusively determining the participants of the championship series.

From each conference, seven teams secured their spot in the championship series, with two more teams competing for their place through playoff matches.

The participants from the Eastern Conference in the championship series are as follows:

Cincinnati Orlando City Columbus Crew Philadelphia Union New England Revolution Atlanta United Nashville SC

New York Red Bulls and Charlotte will vie for the playoff spot.

Standings provided by Sofascore

From the Western Conference, the following teams advanced to the championship series:

Saint Louis City Seattle Sounders Los Angeles Houston Dynamo Real Salt Lake Vancouver Whitecaps Dallas

Sporting Kansas City and San Jose Earthquakes will battle it out in the playoff matches.

Standings provided by Sofascore

The 1/8 round of the championship series is set as follows:

Cincinnati vs. New York Red Bulls/Charlotte

Philadelphia Union vs. New England Revolution

Columbus Crew vs. Atlanta United

Orlando City vs. Nashville SC

Saint Louis City vs. Sporting Kansas City/San Jose Earthquakes

Houston Dynamo vs. Real Salt Lake

Los Angeles vs. Vancouver Whitecaps

The play-offs will take place on October 26. The final is scheduled for December 9 at 22:00 CET.