RU RU NG NG
Main News Inter Miami was encouraged by the timing of Messi's return to the field

Inter Miami was encouraged by the timing of Messi's return to the field

Football news Today, 02:35
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Inter Miami was encouraged by the timing of Messi's return to the field Photo: MLS Twitter/Author unknown

Inter Miami head coach Gerardo Martino spoke about how soon we can expect Argentine striker Lionel Messi to return to the field.

As you know, the footballer missed the team’s last games due to injury.

According to the Argentine coach, Messi is gradually recovering and soon fans can see him in action again.

"It seems to me that he is getting closer to returning to the field. As we already said, on Thursday and Friday we will evaluate him to understand whether he is ready to play. The main thing is that he has gotten rid of the injury and is gradually recovering... Before the next game we "We will decide what is most convenient. Even when we win, we miss Messi," Martino said, as quoted by Goal.

Let us remind you that in the last match of the MLS regular season, Inter Miami played away against Chicago Fire and lost with a score of 1:4. This was the fourth match in a row in which the Argentine was not present.

Related teams and leagues
Chicago Fire FC Inter Miami CF MLS USA
Popular news
Сonvincing victory in England. Player ratings for the UCL match Liverpool – Union Saint-Gilloise Football news Yesterday, 17:56 Сonvincing victory in England. Player ratings for the UCL match Liverpool – Union Saint-Gilloise
The Seagulls secured a draw. Player ratings for the UEFA Europa League match Marseille – Brighton Football news Yesterday, 15:37 The Seagulls secured a draw. Player ratings for the UEFA Europa League match Marseille – Brighton
UEFA Europa League. Brighton staged a comeback against Marseille, Ajax squandered a victory Football news Yesterday, 14:40 UEFA Europa League. Brighton staged a comeback against Marseille, Ajax squandered a victory
The England national team's squad for the matches against Australia and Italy has been announced Football news Yesterday, 13:19 The England national team's squad for the matches against Australia and Italy has been announced
Magpies surprised the French in England. Player ratings for the UCL match Newcastle – PSG Football news 04 oct 2023, 19:19 Magpies surprised the French in England. Player ratings for the UCL match Newcastle – PSG
Alvarez is better than Haaland. Player ratings for the UCL match RB Leipzig – Manchester City Football news 04 oct 2023, 19:01 Alvarez is better than Haaland. Player ratings for the UCL match RB Leipzig – Manchester City
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 03:00 Luis Enrique continues to be criticized for his crushing defeat in the Champions League Football news Today, 02:46 Four PSG players were suspended for insulting fans Football news Today, 02:35 Inter Miami was encouraged by the timing of Messi's return to the field Football news Today, 02:27 Moyes speaks out about West Ham's record in European competition Football news Today, 02:21 Beckham explained how negotiations for Messi began Football news Today, 00:57 Messi could return to Europe soon Football news Today, 00:42 Replay of the match Tottenham - Liverpool: UEFA gave the green light Football news Today, 00:21 Vinicius opposed Mbappe's transfer to Real Madrid: the reason is known Football news Today, 00:16 Miroslav Klose is disappointed with modern football Football news Today, 00:13 Mourinho leaves club football: he has chosen a new job
Sport Predictions
Football Today Empoli vs Udinese prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Football Today Al-Ittihad vs Al Ahli prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Football Today Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Mainz prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Football Today Lecce vs Sassuolo prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Football Today Athletic vs Almeria prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Football Today Strasbourg vs Nantes prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Football 07 oct 2023 Luton Town vs Tottenham prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Football 07 oct 2023 Fulham vs Sheffield United prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Football 07 oct 2023 Burnley vs Chelsea prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Football 07 oct 2023 Everton vs Bournemouth prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023