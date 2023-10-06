Inter Miami was encouraged by the timing of Messi's return to the field

Inter Miami head coach Gerardo Martino spoke about how soon we can expect Argentine striker Lionel Messi to return to the field.

As you know, the footballer missed the team’s last games due to injury.

According to the Argentine coach, Messi is gradually recovering and soon fans can see him in action again.

"It seems to me that he is getting closer to returning to the field. As we already said, on Thursday and Friday we will evaluate him to understand whether he is ready to play. The main thing is that he has gotten rid of the injury and is gradually recovering... Before the next game we "We will decide what is most convenient. Even when we win, we miss Messi," Martino said, as quoted by Goal.

Let us remind you that in the last match of the MLS regular season, Inter Miami played away against Chicago Fire and lost with a score of 1:4. This was the fourth match in a row in which the Argentine was not present.