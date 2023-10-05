RU RU NG NG
Main News Things don't go well without Messi: Inter Miami lost big in MLS

Things don't go well without Messi: Inter Miami lost big in MLS

Football news Today, 00:17
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Things don't go well without Messi: Inter Miami lost big in MLS Photo: MLS Twitter/Author unknown

In the 31st round of the regular MLS championship, Inter Miami suffered a major defeat away from Chicago Fire. The Florida team lost with a score of 1:4. The meeting took place at Soldier Field last night.

Xherdan Shaqiri and Maren Haile-Selassie scored a double for the home team. The only goal for Inter Miami was scored from a penalty kick by striker Josef Martinez.

Let us note that the leader and captain of Inter Miami, Lionel Messi, did not play in this match. It remains inaccessible due to muscle injury. The 36-year-old missed his fourth straight game and the fifth of Inter Miami's last six games.

Interestingly, Inter Miami have failed to win four straight MLS matches without Messi. The team from Florida had defeats from Atlanta (2:5) and Chicago (1:4), then draws with Orlando City (1:1) and New York City (1:1)) .

In the MLS Eastern Conference, Inter Miami remained in 14th place in the standings with 33 points. Cincinnati is in first place with 65 points.

In the next round, the Argentina captain's team will play against Cincinnati on October 8.

Related teams and leagues
Chicago Fire FC Inter Miami CF MLS USA
Popular news
Magpies surprised the French in England. Player ratings for the UCL match Newcastle – PSG Football news Yesterday, 19:19 Magpies surprised the French in England. Player ratings for the UCL match Newcastle – PSG
Alvarez is better than Haaland. Player ratings for the UCL match RB Leipzig – Manchester City Football news Yesterday, 19:01 Alvarez is better than Haaland. Player ratings for the UCL match RB Leipzig – Manchester City
Guardiola's super-subs. Manchester City secured a hard-fought victory against RB Leipzig in Germany Football news Yesterday, 17:04 Guardiola's super-subs. Manchester City secured a hard-fought victory against RB Leipzig in Germany
The Tottenham legend has approached Klopp with a proposal to replay the 2018/19 UCL final Football news Yesterday, 13:52 The Tottenham legend has approached Klopp with a proposal to replay the 2018/19 UCL final
Guardiola is third. Rating of the best coaches of the Premier League 2023/24, who is the leader? Football news Yesterday, 13:00 Guardiola is third. Rating of the best coaches of the Premier League 2023/24, who is the leader?
Christophe Galtier returns to coaching: his new club is known Football news Yesterday, 08:32 Christophe Galtier returns to coaching: his new club is known
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 01:30 Became the 11th in history: Xavi played his 100th match at the head of Barcelona Football news Today, 01:00 Stop this machine: Newcastle win fourth match in a row Football news Today, 00:22 Lamin Yamal went to the toilet during the Champions League match and did not return Football news Today, 00:17 Things don't go well without Messi: Inter Miami lost big in MLS Football news Yesterday, 19:19 Magpies surprised the French in England. Player ratings for the UCL match Newcastle – PSG Football news Yesterday, 19:01 Alvarez is better than Haaland. Player ratings for the UCL match RB Leipzig – Manchester City Football news Yesterday, 17:36 UEFA Champions League 2023–24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 2 Football news Yesterday, 17:13 Ferran Torres secured victory for FC Barcelona against Porto. He replaced Robert Lewandowski Football news Yesterday, 17:08 UCL Group E. Lazio once again managed to score a late goal & won in Scotland Football news Yesterday, 17:04 Guardiola's super-subs. Manchester City secured a hard-fought victory against RB Leipzig in Germany
Sport Predictions
Football Today Astana vs Viktoria Plzen prediction and betting tips on October 5, 2023 Football Today Freiburg vs West Ham prediction and betting tips on October 5, 2023 Football Today Breidablik vs Zorya prediction and betting tips on October 5, 2023 Football Today Aris vs Rangers prediction and betting tips on October 5, 2023 Football Today Marseille vs Brighton prediction and betting tips on October 5, 2023 Football Today Aston Villa vs Zrinski prediction and betting tips on October 5, 2023 Football Today Aberdeen vs HJK prediction and betting tips on October 5, 2023 Football Today Liverpool vs Union Saint-Gilloise prediction and betting tips on October 5, 2023 Football Today Slavia Prague vs Sheriff prediction and betting tips on October 5, 2023 Football Today Palmeiras vs Boca Juniors prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023