In the 31st round of the regular MLS championship, Inter Miami suffered a major defeat away from Chicago Fire. The Florida team lost with a score of 1:4. The meeting took place at Soldier Field last night.

Xherdan Shaqiri and Maren Haile-Selassie scored a double for the home team. The only goal for Inter Miami was scored from a penalty kick by striker Josef Martinez.

Let us note that the leader and captain of Inter Miami, Lionel Messi, did not play in this match. It remains inaccessible due to muscle injury. The 36-year-old missed his fourth straight game and the fifth of Inter Miami's last six games.

Interestingly, Inter Miami have failed to win four straight MLS matches without Messi. The team from Florida had defeats from Atlanta (2:5) and Chicago (1:4), then draws with Orlando City (1:1) and New York City (1:1)) .

In the MLS Eastern Conference, Inter Miami remained in 14th place in the standings with 33 points. Cincinnati is in first place with 65 points.

In the next round, the Argentina captain's team will play against Cincinnati on October 8.