"Inter Miami" wants to sign Messi's friend

"Inter Miami" is showing interest in signing Argentine midfielder Ángel Di María from Juventus and the Argentine national team, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter.

According to the source, the American club is considering the option of signing the Argentine, who will soon become a free agent. This means that the player would be able to join another club for free. However, one potential issue could be the fact that the player wants to remain in Europe.

It should be noted that Di María is a friend of forward Lionel Messi, who has decided to join "Inter Miami."

In the current season, the 35-year-old Di María has played 40 matches for Juventus in all competitions, scoring seven goals and providing eight assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2023.