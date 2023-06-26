Inter Miami fan traveled almost 2,000 km for Messi, but in vain

An Inter Miami fan traveled 1,931 km in hopes of watching the club's star rookie Lionel Messi play.

The Argentine was originally scheduled to make his debut against Philadelphia Union, but the player never appeared on the field.

In the arena stands, cameras showed a fan with a banner describing his story. On the banner, he specified that he had come from far away to see Messi.

"I traveled 1,200 miles to see the best player of all time," the inscription reads.

Recall that Messi's official presentation to the new club is scheduled for July 16.