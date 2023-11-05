Inter has found reinforcement for its attack in Portugal
Football news 05 nov 2023
Inter is still interested in signing Iranian forward Mehdi Taremi, reports Nicolo Schira.
The 31-year-old player has not yet agreed on a new contract with the Portuguese club, and his current contract expires next summer.
In this regard, Inter plans to sign him as a free agent, offering a 3-year deal.
Taremi has scored 83 goals and provided 52 assists in 160 matches for Porto. In 2020, the club acquired him for approximately 5 million euros from Rio Ave.
In the current season, Taremi has scored three goals and provided three assists in 13 matches for his team. Transfermarkt values the player at 18 million euros.
By the way, yesterday Inter beat Atalanta away.
