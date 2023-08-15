Inter announce signing of Brazilian defender

The press office of "Inter" on their official website has announced the transfer of Brazilian defender Carlos Augusto from "Monza."

The Milan club has loaned the player for a year. In the summer of 2024, "Inter" will be obligated to make the player's transfer permanent for €13 million. This amount could potentially increase by several million euros through bonuses. In the lineup of the Milan team, Augusto will replace German defender Robin Gosens, who will move to Berlin's "Union."

The 24-year-old Carlos Augusto has been playing for "Monza" since September 2020. He joined the Italian club from Brazilian side "Corinthians." The transfer fee amounted to €4.2 million. He has played a total of 107 matches for "Monza" across all competitions, scoring 12 goals and providing 11 assists.

Carlos Augusto represented the Brazilian U-20 national team from 2018 to 2019. He played a total of six matches for the Brazilian team, without scoring any goals or providing any assists, and received one yellow card.

In the previous season, "Inter" finished in third place in Serie A, thereby earning the right to participate in the UEFA Champions League in the 2023/2024 season.