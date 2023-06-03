"Inter" achieved an important victory in Serie A

In the 38th round match of the Italian championship, Milan-based "Inter" defeated Turin-based "Torino" with a score of 1-0 away from home.

The only goal was scored by Marcelo Brozovic in the 37th minute.

With 72 points, "Inter" climbed to the second position in the Serie A standings. "Torino" remained in ninth place with 53 points.

"Torino" - "Inter" - 0:1 (0:1)

Goal: Brozovic, 37 - 0:1

"Torino": Milinkovic-Savic, Singo (Sek, 81), Rodriguez (Karamoh, 57), Skhiri, Buongiorno, Vojvoda (Aina, 57), Ilic (Pellegrini, 81), Ritchie (Linetty, 69), Miranchuk, Vlasic, Sanabria.

"Inter": Handanovic (Cordaz, 65), Dumfries, Darmian, De Vrij, Bastoni (Acerbi, 66), Gosens (Bellanova, 74), Brozovic, Calhanoglu (Barella, 55), Gagliardini, Lukaku, Martinez (Dzeko, 55).

