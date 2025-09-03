RU RU ES ES FR FR
Intense battle! Two clubs are vying for Mamelodi Sundowns legend

A decision will be made soon.
Football news Today, 04:00
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
The defender may be on the move.

Details: According to the reputable outlet FARPost, Mamelodi Sundowns' left-back Terrence Mashego could soon change clubs.

Reports indicate that both Durban City and Sekhukhune United are battling to secure the player on loan. Mashego himself has yet to make a decision, as he continues to wait for the best possible terms in his personal contract.

Mashego joined Sundowns in 2022 from Cape Town City for €580,000. Since then, he has made 45 appearances for the “Brazilians,” scoring one goal. The 29-year-old has also earned 10 caps for the Bafana Bafana national team.

The last season at Mamelodi was not particularly successful: Mashego featured in just 13 matches across all competitions, after which club management made it clear he is not part of their future plans.

Transfermarkt currently values the player at €450,000.

Reminder: Mamelodi Sundowns show interest in Ukraine international winger Oleksiy Hutsulyak!

