Intense battle! Two clubs are vying for Mamelodi Sundowns legend
The defender may be on the move.
Details: According to the reputable outlet FARPost, Mamelodi Sundowns' left-back Terrence Mashego could soon change clubs.
Reports indicate that both Durban City and Sekhukhune United are battling to secure the player on loan. Mashego himself has yet to make a decision, as he continues to wait for the best possible terms in his personal contract.
Mashego joined Sundowns in 2022 from Cape Town City for €580,000. Since then, he has made 45 appearances for the “Brazilians,” scoring one goal. The 29-year-old has also earned 10 caps for the Bafana Bafana national team.
The last season at Mamelodi was not particularly successful: Mashego featured in just 13 matches across all competitions, after which club management made it clear he is not part of their future plans.
Transfermarkt currently values the player at €450,000.
