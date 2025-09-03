Intense battle! Two clubs are vying for Mamelodi Sundowns legend

A decision will be made soon.

The defender may be on the move.

Details: According to the reputable outlet FARPost, Mamelodi Sundowns' left-back Terrence Mashego could soon change clubs.

Reports indicate that both Durban City and Sekhukhune United are battling to secure the player on loan. Mashego himself has yet to make a decision, as he continues to wait for the best possible terms in his personal contract.

Mashego joined Sundowns in 2022 from Cape Town City for €580,000. Since then, he has made 45 appearances for the “Brazilians,” scoring one goal. The 29-year-old has also earned 10 caps for the Bafana Bafana national team.

The last season at Mamelodi was not particularly successful: Mashego featured in just 13 matches across all competitions, after which club management made it clear he is not part of their future plans.

Transfermarkt currently values the player at €450,000.

𝕋ℝ𝔸ℕ𝕊𝔽𝔼ℝ 𝕌ℙ𝔻𝔸𝕋𝔼



Sekhukhune United and Durban City both keen to sign Terrence Mashego on loan from Mamelodi Sundowns. Decision expected soon.#PSLTransfers#UNPLAYABLE pic.twitter.com/SVB9dPs06M — #UNPLAYABLE (@UnplayableZA) September 3, 2025

Reminder: Mamelodi Sundowns show interest in Ukraine international winger Oleksiy Hutsulyak!