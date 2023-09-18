Instead of the Inter Miami match. Messi attended his son's training session

Argentine striker Inter Miami Lionel Messi missed his team's match in the MLS regular season over the weekend. The official reason was the need to protect the football legend from possible overexertion. Therefore, while the Herons went to Atlanta, Messi remained in Florida.

However, Leo was not left without football. And instead of the game, he attended a training session at the Inter Miami Academy with the participation of his eldest son. Thiago Messi now plays for the Inter U12 team, and Leo, as a conscientious father, came to support his child. Thiago’s younger brothers, Mateo and Ciro, also attended the training.

Judging by the photo, Leo, along with his favorite mate, even gave advice to someone on the field.

Lionel was later spotted sitting near a wall with his younger sons.

Let us remind you that Inter Miami played an official match without Leo Messi for the first time in two months and could not cope with this pressure, losing to Atlanta 2-5. During the striker's performances in the USA, he has already scored eleven goals.

We previously reported that Atlanta representatives reacted harshly to the increased attention to Messi in MLS.