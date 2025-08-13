RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Indian Premier League SMMs troll Arsenal

Indian Premier League SMMs troll Arsenal

Trolling ahead of the season opener.
Football news Today, 10:00
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Indian Premier League SMMs troll Arsenal Getty Images

The English Premier League kicks off this Friday, August 15, and on the eve of the new season, Arsenal found itself at the center of some good-natured ribbing.

Details: The social media team of the Indian Premier League posted that only two days remain until the new season begins, accompanying the message with a photo of Arsenal. On Tuesday, August 12, the famous pizza brand Domino’s asked the UK Premier League account to make a similar post, but in the end, it was the Indians who carried out the playful jab.

The joke references Arsenal finishing as league runners-up for three consecutive seasons.

The Premier League season gets underway this Friday, August 15, at 21:00 CET with Liverpool taking on Bournemouth. Arsenal will face Manchester United on Sunday, August 17.

Reminder: During the summer transfer window, Arsenal bolstered their squad with a host of star signings, including Martin Zubimendi and Viktor Gyökeres. However, Gunners legend Ray Parlour believes the club still needs to add the finishing touch, calling for a true cherry on top of their transfer business.

Related teams and leagues
Arsenal Arsenal Schedule Arsenal News Arsenal Transfers
English Premier League English Premier League Table English Premier League Fixtures English Premier League Predictions
Related Team News
"The worst season in my career": Zinchenko laments lack of playing time at Arsenal Football news Today, 10:33 "The worst season in my career": Zinchenko laments lack of playing time at Arsenal
Famous pizza brand makes witty request to Premier League. What’s the story? Football news Yesterday, 11:36 Famous pizza brand makes witty request to Premier League. What’s the story?
Mourinho wants to bring Arsenal defender into his squad Football news 11 aug 2025, 08:19 Mourinho wants to bring Arsenal defender into his squad
First one in. Gyökeres scores his debut goal for Arsenal Football news 09 aug 2025, 12:55 First one in. Gyökeres scores his debut goal for Arsenal
Arsenal legend names the transfer the club must make this summer Football news 08 aug 2025, 14:40 Arsenal legend names the transfer the club must make this summer
Arsenal preparing another attacking transfer straight from a top club Football news 08 aug 2025, 11:52 Arsenal preparing another attacking transfer straight from a top club
Related Tournament News
Harry Kane in the Bayern squad Football news Today, 08:07 An intriguing scenario: Harry Kane could become a Manchester United player, but only in a year
Axel Disassi in the Chelsea line-up Football news Today, 04:29 Two at once! Wolverhampton eye double swoop for Chelsea duo
Ederson in the Manchester City line-up Football news Today, 03:58 Deal struck! Galatasaray reach agreement with Manchester City over Ederson
Amir Adli in Bayer's line-up Football news Today, 02:42 Getting closer to the Galácticos! Real Madrid closely monitoring Adam Wharton
Amir Adli in Bayer's line-up Football news Today, 02:06 Bournemouth on the verge of signing Amine Adli
Holand is in a new advert for his boots Football news Today, 01:49 Deadly weapon! Nike and Haaland unveil new boots
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores