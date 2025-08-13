Indian Premier League SMMs troll Arsenal

The English Premier League kicks off this Friday, August 15, and on the eve of the new season, Arsenal found itself at the center of some good-natured ribbing.

Details: The social media team of the Indian Premier League posted that only two days remain until the new season begins, accompanying the message with a photo of Arsenal. On Tuesday, August 12, the famous pizza brand Domino’s asked the UK Premier League account to make a similar post, but in the end, it was the Indians who carried out the playful jab.

The joke references Arsenal finishing as league runners-up for three consecutive seasons.

The Premier League season gets underway this Friday, August 15, at 21:00 CET with Liverpool taking on Bournemouth. Arsenal will face Manchester United on Sunday, August 17.

Reminder: During the summer transfer window, Arsenal bolstered their squad with a host of star signings, including Martin Zubimendi and Viktor Gyökeres. However, Gunners legend Ray Parlour believes the club still needs to add the finishing touch, calling for a true cherry on top of their transfer business.