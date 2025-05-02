RU RU ES ES FR FR
Incredible energy. One of Liverpool's goals against Tottenham triggered an earthquake

Football news Today, 10:47
Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Liverpool crushed Tottenham 5-1 in the final round, clinching the championship title ahead of schedule. The match was an absolute firestorm, even sparking seismic activity.

Details: According to the BBC, one of Liverpool's goals against Tottenham ignited such an outpouring of emotion that it was recorded by scientists. The moment came with the Merseysiders' second goal, scored by Mac Allister. His strike triggered an earthquake, with the amplitude peaking at 1.74 on the Richter scale.

Quote: "Like natural seismic events, these goals caused tremors, fueled by the passion of Liverpool fans. Their enthusiasm was literally so powerful it moved the Earth," said Professor Ben Edwards.

On Sunday, May 4, Liverpool will travel to face Chelsea. The clash will take place at Stamford Bridge at 15:00 Central European Time.

Reminder: Liverpool's head coach Arne Slot shared the congratulatory message he received from former Reds manager Jürgen Klopp after securing the Premier League title.

