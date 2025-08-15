Incredible blunder. Girona goalkeeper gifts goal to opponents

RU RU ES ES FR FR
The start of the new season was far from cheerful.
Football news Today, 13:28
Miguel Solomons
On Friday, August 15, Girona hosted Rayo Vallecano at home in the opening round of the Spanish La Liga, and for one player, this match turned out to be anything but optimistic.

Details: In the 18th minute, Rayo Vallecano took the lead after a shocking mistake by Girona's goalkeeper. A defender played a back pass, and Paulo Gazzaniga attempted to clear the ball immediately, but missed it completely. Striker Jorge de Frutos was quickest to react and slotted the ball home.

Recently, in the UEFA Super Cup match, PSG goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier also made a costly mistake, failing to save what seemed like a routine shot.

Reminder: Girona recently announced the loan signing of 22-year-old right-back Hugo Rincón from Athletic Bilbao. The Catalans paid 2 million euros for the services of the promising full-back.

