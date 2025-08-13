RU RU ES ES FR FR
Would Donnarumma have saved it? PSG's new goalkeeper makes a costly mistake and concedes

A rookie's blunder.
Football news Today, 16:20
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
In the UEFA Super Cup clash, PSG faces off against Tottenham. The match unfolds on Wednesday, August 13, and a costly error by a player from the French side has already made headlines.

Details: In the 48th minute, Spurs doubled their lead. Cristian Romero found the net after a set-piece delivery, and PSG’s new shot-stopper, Lucas Chevalier, failed to come to the rescue, letting in a frustrating goal. Social media is buzzing with claims that if Donnarumma had been between the posts, he would have saved it.

Reminder: Earlier, it was reported that Gianluigi Donnarumma's agent, Enzo Raiola, was shocked and outraged by PSG management’s actions towards the 26-year-old goalkeeper.

