In Italy, the car of the captain of the local soccer team was shot up

"Foggia failed to return to Serie B at the end of the season.

The team lost to Lecco in a two-match clash, which angered the club's management and fans.

According to the decision of the club's management four players have been fined for poor play.

In turn, the fans took matters into their own hands and smashed team captain Davide Di Pasquale's Jeep Renegade, which was parked in the city center.

According to preliminary reports, they fired a traumatic weapon at him.