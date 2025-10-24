ES ES FR FR
“I’m not worried.” Arne Slot comments on Mohamed Salah’s form

The coach remains confident in his player.
Football news Today, 13:09
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Mohamed Salah is currently not in his best form, and head coach Arne Slot was asked about it.

Details: At a press conference, the Liverpool manager stated that he isn’t concerned, emphasizing that the last thing on his mind is whether Mo will start scoring again.

Quote: “I’m not worried. The important thing is that Mo has always scored goals for our club. The last thing I’m worried about is him finding the net again, because that’s what he’s done his whole life, and that’s exactly what I expect him to do once more,” Slot said.

Earlier, it was reported that after the Champions League match against Eintracht, Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah deleted all mentions of Liverpool from his social media profiles.

Reminder: Liverpool forward Alexander Isak has been diagnosed with serious chronic groin muscle problems.

